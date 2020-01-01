 Loading…

Sativa

Red Headed Stranger Cartridge 1g

by Pyramid

About this product

About this strain

Red Headed Stranger

Red Headed Stranger
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Red Headed Stranger is an energizing sativa strain named in homage to the 1975 album by Willie Nelson. A cross between Tom Hill’s Haze and William’s Wonder, Red Headed Stranger offers a jolt of cerebral vigor that fuels creativity and focus. True to its Haze heritage, Red Headed Stranger takes on a sharp spicy aroma with subtle herbal notes.

About this brand

