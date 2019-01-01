About this product

The Nexus Pro is the first ever magnetic connecting, stainless steel vaporizer. The Nexus Pro vape pen is designed to be ultra portable, easy to use and be the healthiest way to vape. Included with the Nexus Pro are two of the finest atomizers; a Ceramic DisQ II atomizer, for full taste and smooth hits and a Dual Quartz Atomizer, for big clouds and powerful hits. The battery is temperature controlled with 4 different settings and packs a large capacity for days of use.