Cape Diem

by Quan

$70.00MSRP

About this product

With a sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects you stay productive during a busy day, explore the outdoors, or spark creativity. Helps the symptoms of Depression and Fatigue. Available in 1.0g and 0.5g. Delivered to you in a CCell glass cartridge. 0.5g cartridges have a black ceramic tip and the 1.0g cartridges have a gold metal tip.

About this strain

Durban Poison

Durban Poison
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

Solvenltess Extract Processing. Moonrocks, Vapes, Dabs, and cannagars.