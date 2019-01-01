 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Social Bloom

Social Bloom

by Quan

Write a review
Quan Concentrates Cartridges Social Bloom

$70.00MSRP

About this product

The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting sativa-dominant hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for socializing and maybe even romance! Available in 1.0g and 0.5g. Delivered to you in a CCell glass cartridge. 0.5g cartridges have a black ceramic tip and the 1.0g cartridges have a gold metal tip.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

Quan Logo
Solvenltess Extract Processing. Moonrocks, Vapes, Dabs, and cannagars.