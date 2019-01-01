About this product
Available in 1.0g and 0.5g. Delivered to you in a CCell glass cartridge. 0.5g cartridges have a black ceramic tip and the 1.0g cartridges have a gold metal tip.
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.