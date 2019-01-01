About this product

Here is the new base edition Quant flower vaporizer. Available in a stylish rubberised matte black finish that keeps the Quant close to hand. Features a stainless steel chamber with 0.2g flower capacity. Ideal for making flower last longer with higher efficiency. Switches on with 5 clicks, activating the OLED screen and heating element. Once on, simply choose your desired temperature via the up and down buttons. The Quant will rapidly heat, hitting temperature within 30secs. The Quants primary function is dry herbs, however works great with wax and oil via the Quartz chamber (included in purchase). Simply load the quartz chamber ¼ full, Insert into heating chamber, turn device to max temperature 430F, let it heat until 140 seconds is reached on the timer and your ready to hit. The Quant is simple to use, matched with high end design, easily fits within a purse or pocket with 3in1 functionality (herbs, wax and oils).