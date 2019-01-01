 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
QUANT PREMIUM ELECTRIC GRINDER - BLACK

by Quant - Premium Vaporizer

$79.99MSRP

About this product

Introducing the powerful Quant electric grinder! Grinding dry herbs has never been easier! Simply screw off the top, place herbs within, position upright and press button for just 10 seconds. Grinder blades spin at a staggering 24,000 RPM, making light work of even the stickiest flower. Engineered from stainless steel, the Quant Electric Grinder is built to last, available in matte black and matte white, with shiny stainless steel polished finish. For convenience in dispensing the flower, has a magnetic removable cap and extrusion nozzle. Once herb is ground, cap is easily removed and dry herbs can be applied. Best dispensed with a tap and let gravity do the work. It's the perfect wing man for the Quant dry herb Vaporizer! In addition, has ample storage capacity for multiple sessions. Make grinding flower stress free with the revolutionary Quant electric grinder that's built to last.

About this brand

Quant Vapor is a premium vaporizer hardware supplier, with a mission to offer top end design with affordability and outstanding performance. Our passion lies in design. Bringing to market, desirable lifestyle vaporizer products that stand out from the crowd. Championing uniqueness in both look and feel. Creating vaporizer products that offer more than just great functionality. Our brand name “Quant” is derived from Quantum Physics. Representing the dual nature of life. Where the world is felt as waveforms or seen as matter. Quant vapor is the fusion of imagination and form.