 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Quanta CBD Muscle Rub Topical - 24 x 1 ounce Tins

Quanta CBD Muscle Rub Topical - 24 x 1 ounce Tins

by Quanta CBD: CBD Topical and CBD Vape Products

Write a review
Quanta CBD: CBD Topical and CBD Vape Products Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Quanta CBD Muscle Rub Topical - 24 x 1 ounce Tins

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Quanta CBD Pain Relief Rub is a premium natural product infused with arnica, turmeric, and a proprietary blend of essential oils for maximum anti-inflammatory relief. Packed with pain-fighting ingredients, our product works synergistically to increase circulation, ease aches and pains, and provide maximum relief, comfort, and overall well-being. This powerful all-natural topical combines the best of science and nature, setting new expectations in pain relief. Our product works to increase circulation, ease aches, pains, and promote overall well-being. Use for all muscle and joint pain including arthritis, piriformis syndrome, muscle spasms, osteoporosis, severe neuropathy pain, fibromyalgia and more. Never greasy, our Hemp CBD lightly scented herbal rub will change the way you think about muscle rubs. CBD (150 mg) - relief from chronic pain and an anti-inflammatory.* Our polarized pain relieving CBD oil differentiates our product from other CBD products in the market. Arnica & Turmeric - target inflammation,* muscle aches, and stiffness. Essential Oils and Menthol - hydrating, calming and cooling. Patented Polarization Technology: Increases bio-energy resulting in a product that works faster and lasts longer. Our 13 all natural ingredients: Hemp Seed oil, Sunflower oil (Helianthus Annuus), Beeswax (Cera Alba), Menthol Crystals, Meadowfoam Seed oil (Limnanthes Alba), CO2 Extracted Hemp CBD (Cannabidiol), Arnica Montana oil, Turmeric oil (Tocopherylacetate Non-GMO), Proprietary blend of essential oils including: Camphor, peppermint, lavender, ginger, and clove, Vitamin-E oil.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Quanta CBD: CBD Topical and CBD Vape Products Logo
We create best in class CBD products with our patented polarization technology. We make CBD topical products for pain relief, as well as CBD vape pens for pain, anxiety, and relaxation. Our CBD Muscle Rub is the best CBD rub in the market! Use coupon code LEAFLY to receive 10% off any of our products! Our flagship product is a CBD muscle rub. It is a premium all-natural product infused with CBD (Cannabidiol), arnica, turmeric, and a proprietary blend of essential oils for maximum anti-inflammatory relief. Packed with pain-fighting ingredients, our product works synergistically to increase circulation, ease aches and pains, and provide maximum relief, comfort, and overall well-being. This powerful all-natural topical combines the best of science and nature, setting new expectations in pain relief. Our product works to increase circulation, ease aches, pains, and promote overall well-being. Use for all muscle and joint pain including arthritis, piriformis syndrome, muscle spasms, osteoporosis, severe neuropathy pain, fibromyalgia and More. Never greasy, our Hemp CBD lightly scented herbal rub will change the way you think about muscle rubs. Our CBD vape pen is an ultra-premium CBD oil product containing naturally-derived cannabidiol (CBD). Packed with pain-fighting, natural ingredients to help manage pain, swelling, ease muscle tension, this simple product will help with anxiety relief as well. Quanta’s vapes are tempered glass disposable vapes with large intake holes designed not to leak and engineered to vape potent oils and thicker concentrates while maximizing the amount of vape per hit.