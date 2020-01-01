 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Quanta CBD Vape Pen - Tropical Breeze (500 mg) - 2 Pack

by Quanta CBD: CBD Topical and CBD Vape Products

Quanta CBD Vape Pen - Tropical Breeze (500 mg) - 2 Pack

About this product

QUANTA 500mg CBD VAPE PEN - No other accessories necessary - This pen should last you a month with daily use. An ultra-premium CBD oil product containing naturally-derived cannabidiol (CBD). Packed with pain-fighting, natural ingredients to help manage pain, swelling, ease muscle tension, this simple product will help with anxiety relief as well. Quanta’s vapes are tempered glass disposable vapes with large intake holes designed not to leak and engineered to vape potent oils and thicker concentrates while maximizing the amount of vape per hit. 100% Natural Product Ingredients Pure Hemp derived CBD Oil Fractionated Coconut Oil Blend of Essential Oils 1 x 500mg QUANTA CBD Cartridge Features INHALABLE VAPE - FASTEST DELIVERY METHOD OF CBD INTO THE BODY. POLARIZED CBD - INCREASED BIOACTIVITY - BETTER AND FASTER ABSORPTION COMPARED TO NON-POLARIZED PRODUCTS. LAB TESTED 100% CLEAN Naturally GROWN HEMP - NO THC, NO MOLD OR PESTICIDES. 100% NATURAL PRODUCT - NO SYNTHETIC CARRIERS LIKE PG, PEG OR GLYCERIN SAFEST VAPE USING CERAMIC ATOMIZER Ingredients: 50% Active CBD, 49% Hemp Oil, essential oil for flavor. Vaping is the most direct way to get CBD as it bypasses your liver and gut and goes straight to your bloodstream - so it has a higher bio-availability versus an edible (like a CBD cookie or CBD chocolate, for example). When you vape CBD, you are essentially heating CBD oil to the point where it becomes an inhalable vapor. There is zero THC in the Quanta CBD Vape Pen and there is also zero Propylene Glycol (a thinning agent), which can cause throat irritation and allergic reaction. All of our CBD is lab tested (across all products) from seed to sale. Many people use a vape pen for inflammation, joint & muscle pain, arthritis, overall body pain.

About this brand

We create best in class CBD products with our patented polarization technology. We make CBD topical products for pain relief, as well as CBD vape pens for pain, anxiety, and relaxation. Our CBD Muscle Rub is the best CBD rub in the market! Use coupon code LEAFLY to receive 10% off any of our products! Our flagship product is a CBD muscle rub. It is a premium all-natural product infused with CBD (Cannabidiol), arnica, turmeric, and a proprietary blend of essential oils for maximum anti-inflammatory relief. Packed with pain-fighting ingredients, our product works synergistically to increase circulation, ease aches and pains, and provide maximum relief, comfort, and overall well-being. This powerful all-natural topical combines the best of science and nature, setting new expectations in pain relief. Our product works to increase circulation, ease aches, pains, and promote overall well-being. Use for all muscle and joint pain including arthritis, piriformis syndrome, muscle spasms, osteoporosis, severe neuropathy pain, fibromyalgia and More. Never greasy, our Hemp CBD lightly scented herbal rub will change the way you think about muscle rubs. Our CBD vape pen is an ultra-premium CBD oil product containing naturally-derived cannabidiol (CBD). Packed with pain-fighting, natural ingredients to help manage pain, swelling, ease muscle tension, this simple product will help with anxiety relief as well. Quanta’s vapes are tempered glass disposable vapes with large intake holes designed not to leak and engineered to vape potent oils and thicker concentrates while maximizing the amount of vape per hit.