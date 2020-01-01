 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
by Quantum Oregon

About this strain

Gilz Nilz is a cross of The White and an exceptional Georgia Pine male. It can be a wily plant, but with proper training will yield a robust harvest. This strain is a balance of cerebral and physical effects, offering a lucid and manageable buzz that can mellow stress and pain. Gilz Nilz has an 8-week flowering time and is known for its heavy yield and abundance of trichomes

About this brand

Quantum Oregon Logo
Calcium & Carbon based Cannabis Products