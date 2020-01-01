Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Gilz Nilz is a cross of The White and an exceptional Georgia Pine male. It can be a wily plant, but with proper training will yield a robust harvest. This strain is a balance of cerebral and physical effects, offering a lucid and manageable buzz that can mellow stress and pain. Gilz Nilz has an 8-week flowering time and is known for its heavy yield and abundance of trichomes.