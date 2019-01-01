About this product
THC Bomb is the original signature strain of Bomb Seeds. It has created rave reviews around the world. This strain has it all, a mixture of giant, rock-hard buds and explosively high THC levels. This bomb won’t completely knock you off your feet, though, thanks to its well-rounded hybrid mix. THC Bomb is a connoisseurs dream whilst also providing commercial growers with large yielding crops.
