 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Afpak
Hybrid

Afpak

by Queen Bee Cannabis

Write a review
Queen Bee Cannabis Cannabis Flower Afpak

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Queen Bee Cannabis Logo

About this strain

Afpak

Afpak
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Afpak, named for its direct Afghani and Pakistani landrace heritage, is a beautiful indica-dominant hybrid with light green and deep bluish purple leaves. The taste and aroma are floral with a touch of lemon, making the inhale light and smooth. Its effects start in the stomach by activating the appetite. There is also a potent relaxation that starts in the head and face, and gradually sinks down into the body. Enjoy this strain if you’re suffering from stress, mild physical discomfort, or having difficulty eating.  

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review