The research on cannabis is in its early stages. The information and links we provide are intended to give you a path for additional learning. We make no claims or warranties about the nature, effects and/or efficacies of cannabis. 100 Year Legacy For nearly a hundred years and three generations, Quincy Green has been a family owned farm. Surrounded by the Gorge Amphitheater, apple orchards, and golden wheat fields, Quincy Green was founded with the vision that conscientiously grown cannabis can enhance your quality of life. Estate Grown We believe you should know where your flower comes from. We don’t buy product from other farms and then sell it to you. Our flower is hand-tended and harvested on our farm and then line dried and slow cured in small batches. By selling only what we grow, we ensure consistent Quincy Green quality. Technology and Sustainability At Quincy Green, quality and sustainability go hand in hand. With a combination of solar power and supplemental lighting, our hothouse flower is cultivated with a low carbon footprint. Our sun grown crop, grown in the fertile soil of the Columbia River basin and 300 days of sunshine per year, has the very least impact on the environment possible. Packaging for the Planet Our packaging is simple and meant to be reused, recycled or composted. Your imagination is the final ingredient. Send us photos of how you re-use Quincy Green jars and we’ll post them! Our compliance labels, from Elevate Packaging, are made from sugar cane, printed with vegetable inks, and are fully compostable. Our Quincy Green labels are 100% recycled and recyclable. Plant Protection No chemical pesticides ever touch our plants. They are protected with all natural substances, like rosemary oil, soybean oil and potassium salts. We also use predator insects like ladybugs and we watch closely and hand prune where necessary to preserve the vitality of our plants. Traceability and Testing Each plant and small batch of flower is bar-coded and tracked. Each five pound batch is sample tested by an independent lab to be certified as safe from contaminants. Want to know the genetics, history, and source of the flower you purchase? We can tell you.