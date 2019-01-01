 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. CBD ARTISAN MINTS - Organic

CBD ARTISAN MINTS - Organic

by qurnt

Write a review
qurnt Edibles Candy CBD ARTISAN MINTS - Organic

$29.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our Organic Artesian CBD Mints are one of our best sellers. These tiny but mighty 10 mgs of CBD mints are a discrete way of adding to your daily needs. Crafted by hand and made in small batches, each mint provides some of the highest quality CBD that nature provides us. An easy on-the-go combination of minty fresh breath and calmness. USAGE Enjoy daily as a simple and refreshing natural treat. HELPFUL FOR Enhancing mental & physical well-being Relieving achy and stiff joint discomfort Restores a sense of calmness Supporting a normal inflammatory response

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

qurnt Logo
qurnt Wellness was founded on the principles of honesty, compassion, and integrity. Our products are developed using patented processes ensuring the whole hemp plant is used. This preserves the integrity of the phytonutrients found within the hemp plant. These phytonutrients are the naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, terpenes, and antioxidant compounds that allow our organically grown hemp plant to be such a powerful support for our bodies. qurnt’s hemp is grown and harvested on a quiet Danish farm. With years of practicing organic farming and learning from new scientific findings, we are able to ensure that our hemp is of the highest industry standards. And, there are never any additives. Only the good, never the bad, to allow you to live your fullest life possible.