  5. CBD CAPSULES FULL SPECTRUM 500 mg

CBD CAPSULES FULL SPECTRUM 500 mg

by qurnt

USAGE Packed with phytocannabinoid rich full spectrum CBD, these capsules are a convenient and simple way to take your daily dose of whole-plant goodness. We've made it simple to get consistent dosing in an easy to take, pre-measured capsule for on the go convenience. Each capsule delivers 10mg of full spectrum CBD. We find that most people will get great results with 1 - 2 capsules taken 2 times a day. Personal adjusting of the amount of supplement needed may be required to fit your needs and desires and will depend on your conditions and your sensitivity. HELPFUL FOR Normal inflammatory response support Supporting the sense of calmness Helping to manage achy and stiff joints Enhancing mental & physical well-being

qurnt Wellness was founded on the principles of honesty, compassion, and integrity. Our products are developed using patented processes ensuring the whole hemp plant is used. This preserves the integrity of the phytonutrients found within the hemp plant. These phytonutrients are the naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, terpenes, and antioxidant compounds that allow our organically grown hemp plant to be such a powerful support for our bodies. qurnt’s hemp is grown and harvested on a quiet Danish farm. With years of practicing organic farming and learning from new scientific findings, we are able to ensure that our hemp is of the highest industry standards. And, there are never any additives. Only the good, never the bad, to allow you to live your fullest life possible.