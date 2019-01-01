 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD SOOTHING RUB 1000 mg

by qurnt

$39.95MSRP

About this product

Just a dab will do ya! Well, maybe just a bit more. You will find that our Full-Spectrum CBD Soothing Peppermint Rub, designed to quench dehydrated skin, provide relief from muscle aches, and promote normal inflammatory function, will do the job. Pesky problems like scars, pain, and cramps are soothed by our special formula, suitable for all skin types including dry & sensitive. USAGE Use as often as needed. Rub or massage gently into areas of discomfort in the body. Apply liberally to see head-to-toe skin hydration & repair. HELPFUL FOR Repairing and restoring dry skin Moisturizes gently Additional antioxidant support Healing minor scars & abrasions Calming skin irritation Comforting sore or achy muscles and joints

About this brand

qurnt Wellness was founded on the principles of honesty, compassion, and integrity. Our products are developed using patented processes ensuring the whole hemp plant is used. This preserves the integrity of the phytonutrients found within the hemp plant. These phytonutrients are the naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, terpenes, and antioxidant compounds that allow our organically grown hemp plant to be such a powerful support for our bodies. qurnt’s hemp is grown and harvested on a quiet Danish farm. With years of practicing organic farming and learning from new scientific findings, we are able to ensure that our hemp is of the highest industry standards. And, there are never any additives. Only the good, never the bad, to allow you to live your fullest life possible.