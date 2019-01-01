 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Full Spectrum CBD Massage Oil 1000 mg

Full Spectrum CBD Massage Oil 1000 mg

by qurnt

Write a review
qurnt Topicals Lubricants & Oils Full Spectrum CBD Massage Oil 1000 mg

$39.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

qurnt CBD Massage Oil can help with establishing a normal inflammatory response. Use our massage oil to target particular areas of muscle discomfort or for whole body deep relaxation therapy. With our pure lavender-scented CBD oil your soothing massage will get an extra level of treatment with the aroma of organic lavender. Our CBD Massage oil is 100% free of THC. USAGE Place a quarter size amount of oil in the palm of your hand. Rub your hands together and gently massage in to the areas of need. Work the massage oil in the areas of muscle soreness or in areas of tender joints. HELPFUL FOR Moisturizing dry skin Relief of muscle or joint pain & stiffness Providing lavender aromatherapy

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

qurnt Logo
qurnt Wellness was founded on the principles of honesty, compassion, and integrity. Our products are developed using patented processes ensuring the whole hemp plant is used. This preserves the integrity of the phytonutrients found within the hemp plant. These phytonutrients are the naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, terpenes, and antioxidant compounds that allow our organically grown hemp plant to be such a powerful support for our bodies. qurnt’s hemp is grown and harvested on a quiet Danish farm. With years of practicing organic farming and learning from new scientific findings, we are able to ensure that our hemp is of the highest industry standards. And, there are never any additives. Only the good, never the bad, to allow you to live your fullest life possible.