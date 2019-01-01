 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
How To Trim Weed Fast

by Trim Weed Fast

$12.00MSRP

About this product

Get ahead of the competition in this hilarious and comprehensive guide written for trimmers, growers, and trim bosses! Learn the ins and outs of trimming weed with: -Basic and advanced trimming techniques -English and metric unit conversions -Trimming etiquette -How to setup a trim room -How to manage trimmers -Maintaining health while trimming -Glossary of terms -Trimmer stereotypes! Recent medical and recreational legalization of weed has skyrocketed the demand of not just growers of the cannabis plant, but also trimmers to process the flowers of the plants into beautifully shaped nugs. Weed trimming is a lucrative career with many perks. Why trim fast? You'll get paid more at sites that pay you per pound, impress clients, get more jobs, finish processing your personal harvest faster so it will be ready to sell sooner, and be able to teach trimmers you hire how to trim fast. Retail Price: $12.00 5.5" x 8.5" 70 pages Full Color ISBN-13: 978-0986246111 Available direct from the author at etsy.com/shop/radcatpress, on amazon.com, and through many grow shops throughout the nation. Wholesale discounts! E-mail radcatpress@gmail.com for 40% off when ordering 5 or more copies, 45% off when ordering 10 or more copies, and 50% off when ordering 20 or more copies.

About this brand

First released in 2016, How To Trim Weed Fast is the go-to resource and training manual for the weed trimming industry. By providing concise, humorous, and interesting information about how to trim weed, we strive to economically empower individuals working in the green industry while helping legitimize weed as a sustainable and healthy medicine throughout the nation. One of many titles by Sage Liskey's Rad Cat Press. Learn more at www.sageliskey.com and www.trimweedfast.com.