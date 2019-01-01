 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
.5G Cartridge – Tart & Tangie

by Rad Extracts

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Made with the dankest bud around, Rad vapes are formulated to help you party like it's 1985. We removed all the heinous stuff, so our premium THC distillate gives you like only the best pure kickin' sativa goodness to start your night and keep it going. Our totally awesome 1/2 gram carts use ceramic coils to bring you a wicked hit every time and enhance the stellar taste of our all-sativa strains. Make your day bodacious with the sweet citrus blast of the combo of Tangie and Super Lemon Haze. Tart & Tangie's taste is a total throwback to everyone's favorite "Kick in a glass." Crisp and citrusy, it will start the party right, and keep it going to elevate your mood and feelings of happiness and totally awesome vibes. Rad vapes are always clean and safe. With the Clean Cannabis Guarantee, they are tested to ensure they meet all California state cannabis regulations. Nothing bogus here.

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Potent ALL-SATIVA cannabis vapes get the party going, and keep it going longer! Great taste, never gnarly - guaranteed. Made with the dankest bud around, Rad vapes are formulated to help you party like it’s 1985. We removed all the heinous stuff, so our premium THC distillate gives you like only the best pure kickin’ sativa goodness to start your night and keep it going. Our totally awesome carts use ceramic coils to bring you a wicked hit every time and enhance the stellar taste of our all sativa strains.