About this product

Made with the dankest bud around, Rad vapes are formulated to help you party like it's 1985. We removed all the heinous stuff, so our premium THC distillate gives you like only the best pure kickin' sativa goodness to start your night and keep it going. Our totally awesome 1/2 gram carts use ceramic coils to bring you a wicked hit every time and enhance the stellar taste of our all-sativa strains. Make your day bodacious with the sweet citrus blast of the combo of Tangie and Super Lemon Haze. Tart & Tangie's taste is a total throwback to everyone's favorite "Kick in a glass." Crisp and citrusy, it will start the party right, and keep it going to elevate your mood and feelings of happiness and totally awesome vibes. Rad vapes are always clean and safe. With the Clean Cannabis Guarantee, they are tested to ensure they meet all California state cannabis regulations. Nothing bogus here.