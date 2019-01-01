About this product

Made with the dankest bud around, Rad vapes are formulated to help you party like it's 1985. We removed all the heinous stuff, so our premium THC distillate gives you like only the best pure kickin' sativa goodness to start your night and keep it going. Our totally awesome 1/2 gram carts use ceramic coils to bring you a wicked hit every time and enhance the stellar taste of our all-sativa strains. Keep the totally tubular times going into the night. Super Crack is a fresh, piney, grassy crossover of Jack Herer and Green Crack that will give you a burst of creativity and euphoric energy to party to the max, no matter how late it gets. Stay stoked. Rad vapes are always clean and safe. With the Clean Cannabis Guarantee, they are tested to ensure they meet all California state cannabis regulations. Nothing bogus here.