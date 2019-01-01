 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. .5G Cartridge – Super Crack

.5G Cartridge – Super Crack

by Rad Extracts

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Made with the dankest bud around, Rad vapes are formulated to help you party like it's 1985. We removed all the heinous stuff, so our premium THC distillate gives you like only the best pure kickin' sativa goodness to start your night and keep it going. Our totally awesome 1/2 gram carts use ceramic coils to bring you a wicked hit every time and enhance the stellar taste of our all-sativa strains. Keep the totally tubular times going into the night. Super Crack is a fresh, piney, grassy crossover of Jack Herer and Green Crack that will give you a burst of creativity and euphoric energy to party to the max, no matter how late it gets. Stay stoked. Rad vapes are always clean and safe. With the Clean Cannabis Guarantee, they are tested to ensure they meet all California state cannabis regulations. Nothing bogus here.

About this strain

Green Crack

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

Potent ALL-SATIVA cannabis vapes get the party going, and keep it going longer! Great taste, never gnarly - guaranteed. Made with the dankest bud around, Rad vapes are formulated to help you party like it’s 1985. We removed all the heinous stuff, so our premium THC distillate gives you like only the best pure kickin’ sativa goodness to start your night and keep it going. Our totally awesome carts use ceramic coils to bring you a wicked hit every time and enhance the stellar taste of our all sativa strains.