 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Rad Battery

Rad Battery

by Rad Extracts

Write a review
Rad Extracts Vaping Batteries & Power Rad Battery

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Rad Extracts Logo
Potent ALL-SATIVA cannabis vapes get the party going, and keep it going longer! Great taste, never gnarly - guaranteed. Made with the dankest bud around, Rad vapes are formulated to help you party like it’s 1985. We removed all the heinous stuff, so our premium THC distillate gives you like only the best pure kickin’ sativa goodness to start your night and keep it going. Our totally awesome carts use ceramic coils to bring you a wicked hit every time and enhance the stellar taste of our all sativa strains.