Hybrid

Triple OG

by Radix Remedies

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Not to be confused with III OG by Humboldt Seed Organization, Triple OG comes from an unknown cross and is celebrated for its gassy profile, quality bud structure, and phenomenal yields. Consumers can expect additional floral and citrus notes backed by a body buzz that will drop you into a state of stoned bliss. 

About this brand

Radix Remedies provides wellness and relief nationwide through premium hemp based CBD products — tinctures, softgels, salve, & more — organically grown under the sun in the Colorado mountains.