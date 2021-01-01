 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blueberry Pie
Hybrid

Blueberry Pie

by Rainforest Organix

Write a review
Rainforest Organix Cannabis Flower Blueberry Pie

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Rainforest Organix Logo

About this strain

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Blueberry Pie is the indica-dominant hybrid of two famous strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Dream. Each strain in this potent cross has its own claim to fame, but when combined their unique attributes coalesce to form a strain greater than the sum of its parts. The blueberry flavor and mental haze of Blue Dream contributes to the stilted cerebral buzz, which is then anchored through the Kush-heavy effects of Girl Scout Cookies, amounting to a strain that shrugs off stress and mutes mild physical discomfort. 

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review