Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Montana Silvertip is a Granddaddy Purple and Super Silver Haze hybrid cross that inherits the name of its homeland. Typical medical applications for Montana Silvertip include ADD/ADHD, migraines, and anxiety.
