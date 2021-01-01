 Loading…

Indica

Sugar Black Rose

by Rainforest Organix

Sugar Black Rose

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Linalool

Sugar Black Rose, also known as "Black Sugar Rose," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Critical Mass with Black Domina. Sugar Black Rose has a sweet taste with hints of fruit and fresh flowers. The aroma takes on a pungent, earthy musk that resembles exotic hash imported from overseas, and brings with it a relaxing body buzz that helps keep nausea, anxiety, and muscle pains at bay. Sugar Black Rose was originally bred by Delicious Seeds.

