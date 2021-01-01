Sugar Black Rose
by Rainforest OrganixWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Rainforest Organix
About this strain
Sugar Black Rose
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Linalool
Sugar Black Rose, also known as "Black Sugar Rose," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Critical Mass with Black Domina. Sugar Black Rose has a sweet taste with hints of fruit and fresh flowers. The aroma takes on a pungent, earthy musk that resembles exotic hash imported from overseas, and brings with it a relaxing body buzz that helps keep nausea, anxiety, and muscle pains at bay. Sugar Black Rose was originally bred by Delicious Seeds.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.