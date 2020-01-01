About this product
Pine Tar by Rainier Valley Cannabis
About this strain
Pine Tar Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Pine Tar Kush stems from a family of pure indica genetics native to Pakistan. This cannabis strain is nearly unaltered from its original genetic form and expresses itself with bright green hues and a skunky aroma. The rich Kush flavor of pine mixes with sweet undertones that give way to Pine Tar Kush’s calming yet talkative buzz.