Ak-47 Wax 1g

by Rancho Pura Verde

Rancho Pura Verde Concentrates Solvent Ak-47 Wax 1g

About this product

Ak-47 Wax 1g by Rancho Pura Verde

About this strain

AK-47

AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

About this brand

Rancho Pura Verde Logo
Oklahoma cannabis processor and grower, dedicated to providing patients with lab tested products they can count on.