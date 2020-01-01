 Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Alaskan Thunder Fuck Cartridge 0.5g
Sativa

Alaskan Thunder Fuck Cartridge 0.5g

by Rancho Pura Verde

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Alaskan Thunder Fuck

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Alaskan Thunder Fuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa-dominant strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska.  According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier.  ATF usually presents large, beautifully frosted buds with incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk.  Known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement.

About this brand

Rancho Pura Verde Logo
Oklahoma cannabis processor and grower, dedicated to providing patients with lab tested products they can count on.