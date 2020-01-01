 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Candy Apple Cartridge .5g

by Rancho Pura Verde

Rancho Pura Verde Concentrates Cartridges Candy Apple Cartridge .5g

About this product

Candy Apple Cartridge .5g by Rancho Pura Verde

About this strain

Candy Apple

Candy Apple
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

From TreeHawk Farms, Candy Apple crosses (BlueberryPineapple) and Afghan. the flavor profile is fruity with pineapple and apple flavors that combine with a smooth creamy vanilla undertone. Give Candy Apple a shot next time you’re ready to uplift your mood and get out of the house on a beautiful day. 

About this brand

Rancho Pura Verde Logo
Oklahoma cannabis processor and grower, dedicated to providing patients with lab tested products they can count on.