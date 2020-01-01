 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Mountain Girl Taffy 1g

Mountain Girl Taffy 1g

by Rancho Pura Verde

Write a review
Rancho Pura Verde Concentrates Solvent Mountain Girl Taffy 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Mountain Girl Taffy 1g by Rancho Pura Verde

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mountain Girl

Mountain Girl

Mountain Girl by Pilot Farm is a sun-grown, high elevation strain rooted in native soil on a steep mountainside overlooking the Colestin valley in Southern Oregon. This cross of Willy’s Wonder, Granddaddy Purple, and White Widow is an uplifting strain that comes with insatiable appetite stimulation. Mountain Girl’s aroma is sweet and earthy with a skunky finish. This strain is good for improving mood and front-loading creativity, but mind your dosage, as the intense euphoria can be overwhelming for uninitiated consumers.

About this brand

Rancho Pura Verde Logo
Oklahoma cannabis processor and grower, dedicated to providing patients with lab tested products they can count on.