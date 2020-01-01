Mountain Girl by Pilot Farm is a sun-grown, high elevation strain rooted in native soil on a steep mountainside overlooking the Colestin valley in Southern Oregon. This cross of Willy’s Wonder, Granddaddy Purple, and White Widow is an uplifting strain that comes with insatiable appetite stimulation. Mountain Girl’s aroma is sweet and earthy with a skunky finish. This strain is good for improving mood and front-loading creativity, but mind your dosage, as the intense euphoria can be overwhelming for uninitiated consumers.