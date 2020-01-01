 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Haze Cartridge .5g

by Rancho Pura Verde

Rancho Pura Verde Concentrates Cartridges Purple Haze Cartridge .5g

About this product

Purple Haze Cartridge .5g by Rancho Pura Verde

About this strain

Purple Haze

Purple Haze

Popularized by Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 classic, Purple Haze delivers a dreamy burst of euphoria that brings veteran consumers back to their psychedelic heyday. This nostalgic sativa staple remains cherished for its high energy cerebral stimulation that awakens creativity and blissful contentment throughout the day. Purple Haze is believed to have descended from parent strains Purple Thai and Haze, which pass on a mix of sweet and earthy flavors underscored by notes of berry and sharp spice. Purple Haze buds typically acquire vibrant hues of lavender that further justify the naming of this strain.

About this brand

Rancho Pura Verde Logo
Oklahoma cannabis processor and grower, dedicated to providing patients with lab tested products they can count on.