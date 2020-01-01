 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Rick Simpson Oil (RSO)

by Rancho Pura Verde

Rancho Pura Verde Concentrates Ingestible Rick Simpson Oil (RSO)

About this product

Typically ranging between 50-65% THC, RSO is used to help with major illnesses. Start with a size of half a grain of rice administered under the tongue and held for 30 seconds and work up tolerance from there. ATTENTION: DO NOT DAB OR SMOKE. This is intended to be ingested, not vaped or smoked.

About this brand

Oklahoma cannabis processor and grower, dedicated to providing patients with lab tested products they can count on.