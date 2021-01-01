About this product

Δ8THC (Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol / Delta-8-THC) may offer a smooth psychoactive experience while offering mental and physical benefits including easing nausea. Delta-8-THC is an analogue of Delta-9-THC and offers many of the same wellness benefits. Delta-9-THC is the primary component in cannabis that gets people high. While the two forms of THC are very similar at the molecular level, Delta-8-THC is derived from hemp. It is said to contain around half to two-thirds the psychotropic potency of Delta-9-THC. Consumers report that Delta-8-THC may deliver a euphoric experience without the anxiety or paranoia that they sometimes feel with Delta-9-THC. It is also more shelf stable than Delta-9-THC. For more on Delta-8-THC's potential benefits please visit the National Cancer Institute. Or see this study on Delta-8-THC for nausea: An efficient new cannabinoid antiemetic in pediatric oncology. This product will not ship to: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah. Directions Each spray contains 6.7mg Delta-8-THC**. There are 75 sprays per bottle. Shake bottle and spray 1-2 times under tongue, hold for 30 seconds, then swallow. Use 1-2 times daily or as directed by your healthcare provider. Store away from heat and light. Use within 6 months of opening or before the expiry date found on your bottle. Warning Δ8THC (Delta-8-THC) may be psychoactive. Do not drive a vehicle or operate machinery while taking Delta-8-THC. While drug tests are intended to look for Delta-9-THC, Delta-8-THC may also cause you to fail a drug test. Ingredients Certified Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Delta-8-THC Isolate. *Delta-9-THC below lab detectable levels **Because our oils are formulated from natural extracts, there may be minor variations in cannabinoid potency. For exact potency, please visit our Lab Reports page to look up your independent lab report.