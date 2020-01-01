About this product

250mg CBN | 250mg CBD | 30ml bottle This tincture contains organically grown rare Hawaiian full spectrum CBD hemp extract enhanced with a high level of cannabinol (CBN). Gently flavored with certified organic Italian lemon and wild orange oils, it is intended to be taken as a complete daily hemp supplement. CBN is a rare cannabinoid that may assist with rest, relaxation and support for falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer. Other mental and physical benefits have also been reported including CBN's potential as an antibacterial agent, neuroprotectant and anti-inflammatory. One study showed CBN effective for reducing intra-ocular pressure. CBD may also offer mental health benefits including assisting with concentration, relaxation and support in dealing with daily mental stresses. It may also support physical relief from pain and inflammation from daily activities and exercise. Directions Each spray contains 3.3mg CBN and 3.3mg CBD.* There are 75 sprays per bottle. Shake bottle and spray 1-3 times under tongue, hold for 30 seconds, then swallow. Use 1-2 times daily or as directed by your healthcare provider. Store away from heat and light. Use within 6 months of opening or before the expiry date found on your bottle. Ingredients Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Organically Grown Full Spectrum Hawaiian CBD Hemp Extract, CBN Isolate, Organic Food Grade Wild Orange Essential Oil, Organic Food Grade Lemon Essential Oil. *Because our oils are formulated from natural extracts, there may be minor variations in cannabinoid potency. For exact potency, please visit our Lab Reports page to look up your independent lab report.”