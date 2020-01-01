About this product

Pure (Double Strength) 500mg THCV | Zero THC* | 30ml bottle This tincture contains a uniquely high level of tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) in certified organic MCT Coconut Oil. THCV is known as “the sports car of cannabinoids” for its alleged clear-headed, stimulating, appetite-suppressing properties. Other mental and physical benefits have also been reported. This tincture is naturally flavorless and can be taken alone or added to Rare Cannabinoid Company’s Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract, or your current daily CBD or THC cannabinoid wellness regime, for an enhanced “entourage effect.” Directions: Each spray contains 6.7mg THCV**. There are 75 sprays per bottle. Shake bottle and spray 1-2 times under tongue, hold for 30 seconds, then swallow. Use 1-2 times daily or as directed by your healthcare provider. Store away from heat and light. Use within 6 months of opening or before the expiry date found on your bottle. Ingredients: Certified Organic MCT Coconut Oil, THCV Isolate. *THC below lab detectable levels **Because our oils are formulated from natural extracts, there may be minor variations in cannabinoid potency. For exact potency, please visit our Lab Reports page to look up your independent lab report.