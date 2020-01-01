 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. THCV Uplift

THCV Uplift

by Rare Cannabinoid Company

Write a review
Rare Cannabinoid Company Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures THCV Uplift

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pure (Double Strength) 500mg THCV | Zero THC* | 30ml bottle This tincture contains a uniquely high level of tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) in certified organic MCT Coconut Oil. THCV is known as “the sports car of cannabinoids” for its alleged clear-headed, stimulating, appetite-suppressing properties. Other mental and physical benefits have also been reported. This tincture is naturally flavorless and can be taken alone or added to Rare Cannabinoid Company’s Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract, or your current daily CBD or THC cannabinoid wellness regime, for an enhanced “entourage effect.” Directions: Each spray contains 6.7mg THCV**. There are 75 sprays per bottle. Shake bottle and spray 1-2 times under tongue, hold for 30 seconds, then swallow. Use 1-2 times daily or as directed by your healthcare provider. Store away from heat and light. Use within 6 months of opening or before the expiry date found on your bottle. Ingredients: Certified Organic MCT Coconut Oil, THCV Isolate. *THC below lab detectable levels **Because our oils are formulated from natural extracts, there may be minor variations in cannabinoid potency. For exact potency, please visit our Lab Reports page to look up your independent lab report.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Rare Cannabinoid Company Logo
Specific rare cannabinoids for energy, sleep, wellness and more. Take alone or enriched with CBD from organic Hawaiian hemp.