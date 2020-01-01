MCrc Team Cooling Towel
by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
This black hemp backpack features several lines of Rasta stripes both in the front and back of the backpack. The front zipper pocket has a prominent Rasta colored lion in the shape of the African continent. Inside the backpack also has a large pocket to store and separate your valuables. 60% hemp & 40% cotton with cotton lining.
Be the first to review this product.