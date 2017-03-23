Canvas to Reality | Puffer Jacket I Want My Roses
This black lightweight zip hoodie features a large High Life design with Rasta colors. “Live the HIGH LIFE” and “Roll One Up” is printed on the back with a green weed leaf and joint. The words “Home Grown” and “High Potency” are printed next to the weed leaf. The front left chest has “High Life” with a green weed leaf surrounded by a circle of Rasta colors. This is an extremely soft, premium lightweight fleece hoodie. The hoodie has a jersey hood liner, flat drawstring, ribbing at the cuffs and waistband, and open pockets. Made of 80% cotton and 20% polyester.
My friend in the states bough this hoody and gave it to me .. i life in aruba whete cannabis is still ilegall.. and i wear it proud ita comfortable and i love it !!! thank you leafly for all you btw i have your app also and it is the best app for stoners out there thank you yours truly -Jasmin Croes