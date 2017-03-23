 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
RastaEmpire High Life Black Zip Hoodie – Men’s

by Rasta Empire

This black lightweight zip hoodie features a large High Life design with Rasta colors. “Live the HIGH LIFE” and “Roll One Up” is printed on the back with a green weed leaf and joint. The words “Home Grown” and “High Potency” are printed next to the weed leaf. The front left chest has “High Life” with a green weed leaf surrounded by a circle of Rasta colors. This is an extremely soft, premium lightweight fleece hoodie. The hoodie has a jersey hood liner, flat drawstring, ribbing at the cuffs and waistband, and open pockets. Made of 80% cotton and 20% polyester.

stonerjazz

My friend in the states bough this hoody and gave it to me .. i life in aruba whete cannabis is still ilegall.. and i wear it proud ita comfortable and i love it !!! thank you leafly for all you btw i have your app also and it is the best app for stoners out there thank you yours truly -Jasmin Croes

About this brand

RastaEmpire.com is dedicated to bringing you the freshest clothing, music, books to the Rasta and Reggae lifestyles at the lowest possible prices. We have the most complete selection of Bob Marley gear on the Internet. If it’s available we have it. We have a special commitment to artists and artisans. Whenever possible we’ll source our products directly from artisans that lovingly make their products in small quantities by hand. If you hand make stuff that you think would sell well in our store or you are an artist and are interested in partnering with us to turn your art into product please contact us.