  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Blackberry Kush Pre-Rolls 1.8g 3-pack
Indica

Blackberry Kush Pre-Rolls 1.8g 3-pack

by Raven Grass

Raven Grass Cannabis Pre-rolls Blackberry Kush Pre-Rolls 1.8g 3-pack

About this product

Raven - Blackberry Kush (IH) Preroll 3pk

About this brand

Organic Grass + Goods in Olympia, WA

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high effects. This strain is a combination of Afghani and Blackberry and is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. Blackberry Kush has a hashy, jet fuel taste and aroma that is balanced by sweet berries. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.

