Blackberry Kush Pre-Rolls 1.8g 3-pack
by Raven GrassWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Raven - Blackberry Kush (IH) Preroll 3pk
About this brand
Raven Grass
About this strain
Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high effects. This strain is a combination of Afghani and Blackberry and is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. Blackberry Kush has a hashy, jet fuel taste and aroma that is balanced by sweet berries. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.