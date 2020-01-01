Lemon Skunk Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
2 pieces
$14.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Dutch Haze by Dutch Passion is a 90% sativa-dominant strain crafted for Haze lovers everywhere. “Born” in 2009, Dutch Haze is the product of hundreds of Haze plants and several years of breeding both American Haze and Dutch Haze genetics in search of the perfect phenotype. This strain has a spicy aroma with notes of citrus, earth, and tropical fruit. The stalks grow tall and abundant with an average flowering time of approximately 10 weeks. Dutch Haze offers consumers a strong cerebral energy with uplifting and creative qualities to help take the edge off of mundane tasks while improving your mood.