 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Dutch Haze Pre-Rolls 1.8g 3-pack

Dutch Haze Pre-Rolls 1.8g 3-pack

by Raven Grass

Write a review
Raven Grass Cannabis Pre-rolls Dutch Haze Pre-Rolls 1.8g 3-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Dutch Haze

Dutch Haze

Dutch Haze by Dutch Passion is a 90% sativa-dominant strain crafted for Haze lovers everywhere. “Born” in 2009, Dutch Haze is the product of hundreds of Haze plants and several years of breeding both American Haze and Dutch Haze genetics in search of the perfect phenotype. This strain has a spicy aroma with notes of citrus, earth, and tropical fruit. The stalks grow tall and abundant with an average flowering time of approximately 10 weeks. Dutch Haze offers consumers a strong cerebral energy with uplifting and creative qualities to help take the edge off of mundane tasks while improving your mood.

About this brand

Raven Grass Logo
Organic Grass + Goods in Olympia, WA