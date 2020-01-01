 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Laughing Buddha Disposable Pen 0.75g

by Raven Grass

About this product

Laughing Buddha

Laughing Buddha

Laughing Buddha is an award-winning sativa (2003 High Times Cannabis Cup) from Barney's Farm that grows fast and tall. An earthy cross between Thai and Jamaican strains with a sweet, fruity smell that is broken up by hints of spice and provides a rich pungent smoke that will leave consumers feeling happy, upbeat, and will leave them giggling even when battling depressionThe oversized colas often need pruning and extra support, but the added work pays off come harvest time when full, frosty buds cover almost the entire plant.

Organic Grass + Goods in Olympia, WA