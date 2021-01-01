 Loading…

Artesano Classic 1.25" Joint Rolling Kit

by RAW

About this product

The RAW Classic Artesano 1¼ is the absolute hands-down ultimate in rolling portability. It combines our beautiful naturally unrefined rolling papers with RAW Original Tips and a built-in spring-loaded rolling tray. The entire invention fits in your pocket for maximum portability and secured with two sets of magnets. The tray is detachable so when you’ve used all the papers, remove the tray and keep it for future use.

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

