  5. Artesano Classic Kingsize Slim Joint Rolling Kit

Artesano Classic Kingsize Slim Joint Rolling Kit

by RAW

An impressive step forward in portable rolling technology, the RAW Artesano King Size Slim package combines RAW Classic rolling papers with included rolling tips and an innovative built-in rolling tray. Featuring a pocket-friendly design that’s secured by magnets and a tray that’s detachable for later use, RAW Artesano makes sure you’re prepared for just about anything.

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

