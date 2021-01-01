About this product

The RAW Back Flip Bamboo Rolling Tray has carved compartments for all your RAW rolling accessories and more! The color, form and size depend on the type of wood – all trays are handmade. The central piece is held together by a strong magnet to allow the tray to be split in half and easily reattached! The main rolling platform has rounded edges just like our metal trays, and the bottom has foam on each corner to avoid scratching any surfaces. There are 4 round holes at the top to hold your Clipper lighter, grinder, tin and other accessories. Sizes of holes from left to right (approx.): 60mm, 35mm, 16mm, 52mm. The two slots underneath are for papers.