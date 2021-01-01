Bean Bag Lap Rolling Tray XXL
by RAWWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The RAW Bean Bag XXL Lap Rolling Tray is perfect for those chill days on the couch! The vegan and earth friendly buckwheat hulls inside the pillow ensure the tray rests comfortably on your lap without sliding around. And the bean bag is detachable and held on by magnets because we’re clever like that. Grab your favorite movie, snacks, papers, and roll away! Pro tip: don’t forget to use the secret stash spot on the side!
About this brand
RAW
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.