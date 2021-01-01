 Loading…

Black Rolling Papers Kingsize Slim

by RAW

RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Black Rolling Papers Kingsize Slim

About this product

RAW Black Kingsize Slim are designed for the highest end smokers who prefer a longer smoke. This unique artisan paper is produced in the Alcoy region of Spain where the dry Valencian winds make humidity optimally low. RAW Black 1¼ is so thin that it allows you to truly taste your terps! RAW Black was created for a new generation as the next level of top shelf smoking materials. It’s like a Ferrari, it only runs on premium gas! 32 leaves per pack 50 packs per box

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

