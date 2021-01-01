 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. Black Rolling Tray Large

Black Rolling Tray Large

by RAW

RAW Smoking Rolling Trays Black Rolling Tray Large

Reserve online, pick up in-store

$25.00

About this product

These RAW Black Trays are beautiful! We made this tray with a polished gold toned metal, then we put a part-black part-clear enhanced finish on it so the gold tone shines through! It’s gorgeous! Totally different from any other RAW Tray we’ve ever made. Perfect for when you’re rolling up top-shelf in RAW Black Paper. Make sure your RAW Black Tray comes with a Certificate of RAWthenticity!

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

