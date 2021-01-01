About this product

Do you get yelled at for leaving all of your rolling supplies around the house? We made the new RAW Cache Box for this exact problem! Inside there is room to keep all of your rolling accessories, so that way you just take out what you need to use, put them back in when you’re done, throw the top back on and that’s it! The top is magnetically held, comes with a RAW tray, and keeps everything neat & tidy. You are welcome! Now available in a mini size!