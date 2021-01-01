About this product
The RAW Chiller is a holder designed to cool down your smoke. Simply place the RAW Chiller into the freezer for a few minutes and use it as a cone holder. The built in cooling chamber holds an ice-pack gel that retains near freezing temperatures and drastically cools your smoke. That means bigger and cooler hits! Even when it’s at room temp it still cools your smoke!
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
