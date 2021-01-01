Classic 5 Stage Rawket Cone Pack
About this product
Just so you understand, we only made this to be over-the-top. We really truly like having fun and we need to share that fun with the whole smoking world! A RAW innovation! RAW Classic 5 Stage RAWket Pack includes one each of: 1¼ Cone (83mm) Kingsize Cone (110mm) Peacemaker Cone (140mm) Emperador Cone (180mm) Supernatural Cone (280mm)
About this brand
RAW
