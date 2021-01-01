About this product
The RAW Classic 98 Special Cone are kinda in between a 1 ¼ and King Size cone. It is 98mm long so it’s longer than a 1 ¼ cone yet shorter than a Kingsize, but about as fat as a Lean Cone (which is skinnier than 1 ¼ and KS.) It’s a favorite for many bulk producers and for many smokers too!
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
