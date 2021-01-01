About this product

The RAW Classic Magnetic Tray Cover fits our metal rolling trays and are just so friggin perfect for quickly putting away your materials or for storage. Ding dong, doorbell rings – unexpected guests while you’re rolling up! No problem, just throw on the magnetic cover and everything is away. Many of our friends also use them to keep pet hair off their tray and materials. The magnetic cover is extra thick and can be used as a second rolling surface!